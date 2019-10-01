It’s homecoming week at UHS

Urbana High School’s 2019-2020 homecoming festivities began with Spirit Week at the high school on Monday. During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: Breakfast Club Monday, Harry Potter Tuesday, Halloween Town Wednesday, Disney Duo Thursday, and Climber Crazies for the Cure Friday.

Festivities continue Thursday with the Homecoming Parade starting at the high school at 6:30 p.m. This year the grand marshal will be Mike Mays, who retired from teaching social studies at the high school this past spring.

Last year’s queen, Marissa Horn, this year’s Homecoming court finalists (juniors Katelyn Bender, Zoe Henson, Jenny Zaborowski; seniors Sarrah Baldwin, Jocy Holtsberry, Sky Schelde, Courtney Stump, Brittany Weekley), junior court (Raegan Hepp, Sam Rooney, Stephanie Selvaggio) and senior court-queen hopefuls (Tessa Armstrong, Telanei Brown, Alyssa Holland, Jalyn Portis, Sam Tracy) will be featured in the parade. The parade will also include the UHS band and cheerleaders, varsity and junior varsity football teams, and a variety of other groups and organizations.

The parade will follow its usual route – it will start going east on Washington Avenue at the high school, turning south onto East Lawn, west onto Scioto Street, north onto Main Street, east onto Washington Avenue again, and finally, turning north onto Wood Street in front of the UHS football stadium.

Immediately following the parade there will be a Community Pep Rally held at the UHS football stadium where Mike Mays, Marissa Horn, and the Homecoming court and finalists will be introduced. Everyone in the community is invited to come and meet the finalists and court members, and join the Urbana student body while they celebrate the UHS football team, cheerleaders and marching band.

On Friday, the Urbana Hillclimbers take on the Northwestern Warriors. The queen will be crowned at 6:45 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. This year’s Homecoming festivities conclude Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. with the Homecoming Dance.

Pictured are, back from left, seniors Telanei Brown, Alyssa Holland, Tessa Armstrong, Jalyn Portis, Sam Tracy, front from left, and juniors Raegan Hepp, Sam Rooney and Stephanie Selvaggio. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Group.jpg Pictured are, back from left, seniors Telanei Brown, Alyssa Holland, Tessa Armstrong, Jalyn Portis, Sam Tracy, front from left, and juniors Raegan Hepp, Sam Rooney and Stephanie Selvaggio. Submitted photo

By Ellen Westerman

Ellen Westerman submitted the article on behalf of the Urbana school district.

