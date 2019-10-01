M’burg FFA volunteers at state fair

Ten Mechanicsburg FFA members volunteered during the state fair to help the Ohio Cattlemen serve food at two booths. Volunteers were Morgan Hamby, Cori Kent, Emelee Porter, Jenna Tull, Natalie Tull, Jennifer Wallace, Kaylee Warfield, Elyse Wilson, Emma Wilson and Noah Wolf. Members had a great time serving and meeting new people through this opportunity.

Ten Mechanicsburg FFA members volunteered during the state fair to help the Ohio Cattlemen serve food at two booths. Volunteers were Morgan Hamby, Cori Kent, Emelee Porter, Jenna Tull, Natalie Tull, Jennifer Wallace, Kaylee Warfield, Elyse Wilson, Emma Wilson and Noah Wolf. Members had a great time serving and meeting new people through this opportunity. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_FFA.jpg Ten Mechanicsburg FFA members volunteered during the state fair to help the Ohio Cattlemen serve food at two booths. Volunteers were Morgan Hamby, Cori Kent, Emelee Porter, Jenna Tull, Natalie Tull, Jennifer Wallace, Kaylee Warfield, Elyse Wilson, Emma Wilson and Noah Wolf. Members had a great time serving and meeting new people through this opportunity. Submitted photo