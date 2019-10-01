Farmers Market holds Customer Appreciation Day

This Saturday will be Customer Appreciation Day at the Champaign County Farmers Market. Shoppers will receive a ticket from each vendor they patronize from 9 to 11:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., a ticket drawing will earn the winner a gift basket full of goodies from each vendor.

Jeff Conley, Farmers Market president, describes Colson Byler, Saturday’s entertainer, as a “local inspirational country/folk singer.” He’ll be singing at the market from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from May through October. It is located east of the Urbana municipal building and fire station.

Conley and his fellow market officers expressed gratitude to patrons and, with only a few Saturdays left this year, say they are looking forward to next year.