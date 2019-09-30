WL-S seniors named ‘Commended Students’

WEST LIBERTY – Greg Johnson, principal of West Liberty-Salem High School, announced that Zackary Glock and Cade Clerico were named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, was presented to the two seniors.

Glock is the son of Steve and Melissa Glock. He is active in football, baseball, Key Club, Link Crew, French Club, Calculus Club, Student Council and is class vice president.

Clerico is the son of Forrest Clerico and Carolyne Wright. He is active in cross country, Key Club, Link Crew, Mock Trial, Quick Recall, Track and Field, PAGES and the National Honor Society.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 5% of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Program. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

