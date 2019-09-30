Buckeyes for a Cornhusker

Saturday at a special ceremony prior to the Ohio State-Nebraska game, Nebraska Gov Pete Ricketts accepted a buckeye necklace from Urbana’s own “Buckeyeman” Larry Lokai. Pictured from left are Buckeyeman, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts; Ricketts’ wife and Nebraska First Lady Suzanne Shore and Jim Bunch, host teacher from Nebraska. This is the 42,500th necklace donated by Buckeyeman since 1999.

Saturday at a special ceremony prior to the Ohio State-Nebraska game, Nebraska Gov Pete Ricketts accepted a buckeye necklace from Urbana’s own “Buckeyeman” Larry Lokai. Pictured from left are Buckeyeman, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts; Ricketts’ wife and Nebraska First Lady Suzanne Shore and Jim Bunch, host teacher from Nebraska. This is the 42,500th necklace donated by Buckeyeman since 1999. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_nebraskagov.jpg Saturday at a special ceremony prior to the Ohio State-Nebraska game, Nebraska Gov Pete Ricketts accepted a buckeye necklace from Urbana’s own “Buckeyeman” Larry Lokai. Pictured from left are Buckeyeman, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts; Ricketts’ wife and Nebraska First Lady Suzanne Shore and Jim Bunch, host teacher from Nebraska. This is the 42,500th necklace donated by Buckeyeman since 1999. Submitted photo