COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 2 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building, to update and establish the Entry Level Firefighter Eligibility List and Certified Eligibility List

Urbana City Council: regularly scheduled meeting cancelled due to lack of agenda items

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Rush Twp. Zoning Commission: 6 p.m. hearing at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, to discuss possible rezoning of several parcels. No action to be taken at meeting.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Friends of the Library Book Fair: noon-8 p.m., Champaign County Library

Graham Meet the Candidates Night: 6:30 p.m. in the middle school auditorium, 9644 W. U.S. Route 36

Abominable: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Balloon Fest: 4-9 p.m., Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana. Cost is $2 for teens and adults; $1 for ages 6-12; free for younger children.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

Friends of the Library Book Fair: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Champaign County Library

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Abominable: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Balloon Fest: 2-9 p.m., Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana. Cost is $2 for teens and adults; $1 for ages 6-12; free for younger children.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Friends of the Library Book Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign County Library

Abominable: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Oktoberfest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., crafts, food and more on grounds of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Avenue, Urbana. Admission is $3 (children under 10 free with paid adult)

Abominable: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Grimes Retirees Gathering: for retirees of Grimes/Honeywell – 11:30 a.m., Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport. Bring favorite dish to this potluck event at which retirees can share memories and browse through old issues of Grimes Times.

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Preschool Storytime: – 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., Egg Shell Mosaics, St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos and money to buy Legos appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m-5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

Fashions to a Tea: county fairgrounds. 5 p.m. silent auction/social hour/wine; 6:15 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. program. $20 tickets at Eventbrite.com (“Fashions to a Tea 2019”). Masquerade theme. Costumes optional. Masks available to purchase.