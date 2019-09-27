Goodwin joins Master Teacher Network

ST. PARIS – The Ohio History Connection has tapped Urbana Junior High teacher Amanda Goodwin to join its Master Teacher Network. As a Master Teacher, she will mentor teachers new to the program, act as a resource for teachers engaged in History Day and will provide feedback to the Ohio History Connection about keeping the program aligned to Ohio Learning Standards.

Goodwin has worked with students over the past 15 years on History Day projects. Since her arrival at Graham in 2015, the participation in History Day projects has expanded with more teachers and nearly every student participating in this project-based learning activity at the junior high level. Under her guidance, several students have continued to compete independently at the high school level. The school district sent competitors to the National History Day competitions in June of 2016, 2018 and 2019.

