The deadline is Oct. 21 for people of all ages to enter the LEGO Building Contest by obtaining registration forms at the Champaign County Arts Council or at any public library in the county. The Build A Better World With Art LEGO Exhibit can be seen Oct. 7-25 at the Champaign County Library. The library will host a free showing of a LEGO Batman movie 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. Events are sponsored by Honda, The Grimes Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council.

Staff report

Info from the Champaign County Arts Council.

