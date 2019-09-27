PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet sweet Billy, a 5-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who came to us as an owner surrender. He was a very loved dog, but after his living situation changed he became a little jealous. Billy is a great dog and loves everyone! He loves to go for car rides. His owner was a truck driver for most of the time he had Billy, so he has traveled all over the U.S. He gets along with other dogs and loves to play. He will do best in a home with no small children. He is scheduled to be neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cats)

Parker and Gizmo are two of several kittens at the shelter right now. They are 10-week-old males, typical kittens who love to snuggle and play. They will do well in just about any home. All of our animals go home spayed or neutered and are up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If they are too little, they go home with a spay/neuter certificate that is paid. Come visit them in the Kitten Room at PAWS Animal Shelter.

For your calendar: “PAWS – Paint & Sip” class is on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, 7358 N. U.S. Route 68. During this ticketed, fun fundraiser, you’ll paint a Halloween-themed lighted wine bottle that you can take home. Your $25 ticket will also get you a free raffle ticket and a glass of wine and some cheese. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at PAWS Animal Shelter and at the Mad River Farm Market.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Nacho is a one-year-old Chihuahua who is an owner surrender through no fault of his. He is very outgoing, loving and fun. Nacho knows some commands, does well with other dogs and performs a riveting, happy dance when he sees you. We are not sure how he is with cats, but we will happily cat-test him if requested. Nacho’s brother was adopted last week, so Nacho is anxiously looking for his forever home, too, where he can be spoiled and loved. He is neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, on flea and heart-worm prevention and current on vaccinations.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

