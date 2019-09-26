The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center auditorium, Urbana. In attendance were 15 members and one associate member.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Kim Snyder. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler and the American’s Creed was led by Becky Shultz. Dr. Janet Ebert led the group in the singing of the National Anthem.

President General’s Message: Judith Kathary reported that President General Denise Doring VanBuren emphasized her hope that each chapter has plans to complete a local project as part of our National DAR Day of service, on or near Oct. 11. The important thing is to RISE up in service to one’s community and then SHINE by using both traditional and social media to illustrate the mission of DAR.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer reported information regarding the newest stamps released by the U.S. Postal Service. These stamps feature military working dogs. The stamps show 4 breeds commonly used: German Shepherd, Dutch Shepherd, Labrador Retriever and Belgian Malinois. The military working dog is still the bravest and more dependable of warriors on the battlefield and at home.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder welcomed all to the celebration of Constitution Day. Our U.S. Constitution is officially 232 years old. It is the oldest document of its kind currently in use, and the longest constitution known to exist in a stable format. The Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival will be held September 28, 2019. Members were asked to sign up for times of participation in the booth and in the parade. October 11 is the NSDAR anniversary, and we are asked to participate in Service Projects. Our project will be a part of our October 21, 2019 meeting. During this meeting, we will be collecting signed cards as well as packing deployed troops’ care packages to go to those serving on a deployed aircraft carrier. Regent Snyder encouraged members to be a part of the committee for the creation of a scholarship to be given annually to deserving young adults. In addition, the committee sign up sheet was available for committing to the planning of a celebration of the Chapter’s 125th anniversary, coming up in May of 2021. As State VIS Chair, Regent Snyder informed the group that the member’s website is now login access only requiring member’s national number. In addition, as Vice Chair of the National DAR Leadership Training Committee, she announced the scheduling of a live webinar for September 24, at 7 PM, on Historic Preservation. Additionally, it is now time to make reservations for Continental Congress for June 2020. Regent Snyder offered special congratulations to member, Mary Pollock, who is receiving a lifetime Realty Award. Regent Snyder informed the group that she had contact with a representative of the 2000 Census Committee who is encouraging every citizen to participate in the 2000 Census. Lastly, a thank you was read from the officers and members of Spriggs-Wing Post 5451-VFW and Urbana Chapter 31-DAV and auxiliaries for our recent support.

Jeanette Enyart read a report from Dona Tullis regarding the planned field trip for October 17, 2019. Members are invited to be a part of the group touring the Pennsylvania House, visiting the Madonna of the Trails monument, and concluding with a stop at the Simon Kenton Inn, all in Springfield, Ohio.

Secretary’s Report: The August minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks presented the Treasurer’s report which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Regent Snyder reported a membership of 84 and Registrar Tullis is currently working with 3 prospective members.

Historian’s Report: Dr. Janet Ebert was excited to report that recent progress has been made on the clean up of Rector-Gard Cemetery. This is a small cemetery located mostly in Champaign, but a small part is in Clark County. It is thought to be the burial site of 6 Revolutionary War veterans. The project is managed by the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project, LLC.

Pat Detwiler reported that the Wreaths Across America project is underway and going well. The group was excited to see the new banner the chapter has purchased to advertise this very worthwhile project. It is hoped all members support this by purchasing at least 1 wreath, helping us reach the ambitious goal of 1700 wreaths for 2019.

Pat Detwiler displayed the official and unique Ohio flag, being the only flag of the United States which is non-rectangular. Her brief history was extremely informative.

Judi Henson reported that 15 of our chapter members have reported 2,790 Service to America hours.

The program consisted of a presentation of Constitution Fun Facts by Connie Flanly, followed by a quiz. In addition, Regent Snyder shared a current video presentation from the President General, Denise Doring VanBuren.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3 PM, and members were encouraged to participate in the Constitution Day Bell Ringing Ceremony at 4 PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Judy Brooks, Pat Detwiler and Lana Seeberg.

The next meeting will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM.

Buzzy L. Moore, Champaign County Veterans Service officer, rings the bell at Freedom Grove on Sept. 17 to celebrate Constitution Day. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_Buzzy.jpg Buzzy L. Moore, Champaign County Veterans Service officer, rings the bell at Freedom Grove on Sept. 17 to celebrate Constitution Day. Submitted photo

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

