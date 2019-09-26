Register to vote by Oct. 7

Those wishing to vote in the Nov. 5 general election must register to vote or make any registration updates by 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Champaign County Board of Elections, located in Suite L-100 of the county Community Center on South U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

People also can register to vote at any library in the county, BMV office, county treasurer’s office, Department of Job and Family Services and any high school office.

Absentee voting

Absentee ballots will be available at the Board of Elections office beginning Oct. 8. Uniformed and Overseas Ballots are available now.

Early voters can vote at the Board of Elections Oct. 8 through Nov. 4 at the following times:

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 8 through Friday, October 11 (week 1)

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18 (week 2)

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25 (week 3)

– 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1 (week 4)

– 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 2

– 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 3

– 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, November 4

If requesting a ballot by mail, the written request must be received by noon Saturday, Nov. 2, and must include this information:

– Your name

– Your physical voting address

– Address to mail the ballot (if different than your voting address)

– Your birth date

– ID information (Driver’s License number or last 4 of your SSN number or a copy of a utility bill or document showing your name and voting residence address)

– Your signature

– Date

– Phone number (optional but handy in case of an omission)

A list of candidates and questions and issues, absentee forms and information are available at https://champaign.ohioboe.com

Those visiting the Board of Elections can park behind the building and enter the south door by the tower. For more information, call 937-484-1575.

Info from the Champaign County Board of Elections.

