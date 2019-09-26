Boo in the Bog is Oct. 11-12

The Cedar Bog Association will host Boo in the Bog on Oct. 11 and 12 at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, located south of Urbana. This family-friendly, non-scary night walk will be on the boardwalk with nature-themed learning stations along the way. There will be other children’s activities, including crafts, face painting and storytelling by the bonfire, as well as snacks, food and beverages available for purchase.

Boo in the Bog will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students 6 years old and older. Children under 6 years old will be admitted free of charge. Ohio History Connection and Cedar Bog Association members receive a $1 discount.

Cedar Bog is located at 980 Woodburn Road.

Please call 937-484-3744 to reserve a time slot for you and your family.

Boo in the Bog visitors will encounter fun and nature-themed stations as they walk along the Cedar Bog boardwalk.

Submitted by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.

