Right to Life announces October events

Champaign County Right to Life will hold its annual Life Chain on Monument Square, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-3 p.m. Signs available. Life Chain prays for an end to the killing of over 300,000 babies in the U.S. annually and for their mothers. Contact CCRTL for more information (653-6745).

Sycamore House will host a fund-raising banquet at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6-8:30 p.m. Proceeds go to adoption and pregnancy counseling services. Free meal, music, speaker. Pre-register early (653-3154 or sycamorehouseprc@gmail.com).

Information submitted by David George/Right to Life.

