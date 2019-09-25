Odds and ends … and beginnings

It seems appropriate to begin by naming the local school music teacher/directors for the current school year.

These men and women are responsible for the fine music education offered to our students.

The first name in each listing will be the instrumental and high school band director, followed by the high school choir director, others teach the various general music classes.

Most assist the high schools in various ways.

Graham Schools: Paul Bissler, (welcome to Champaign County), Polly Trenor, Kristen Williams; Mechanicsburg Schools: Brad Oyer, Josh Bell, Nichole Ark; Triad Schools: John Sharrits, Sara Sapp; Urbana Schools: David Sapp, Rusty Myers, Michele Slone, Jane Martin; West Liberty-Salem Schools: Steve Fannin, Brice Henry, Bethany Smucker, Paul Waibel; Grace Baptist School: Aaron Stevenson; Urbana University: Joscelynn Garrison, David Weimer.

We wish you a great year of music-making!

Local bands are coming into mid-season this week, and many are participating in the Graham High School Band Festival on Saturday night. We commend the hard working students, directors and parents!

Kristen Williams (director) and Jane Martin (assistant director and pianist) are reminding parents of interested students that The Champaign County Youth Choir will begin soon.

Check with the local vocal music teachers for information.

Several of the local music students have auditioned for advanced band and orchestra membership. To date we know of these who

have been accepted:: Springfield Youth Symphony programs: Chamber Orchestra, Urbana student

Becky Preston, viola; Springfield Youth Symphony, Graham flutist Matthew Craft, Urbana (principal) clarinetist Aidan Leonard; West Liberty-Salem French hornist Andy Marr; Urbana area home schooled Luca Vitale, double bass, and Nino Vitale, trumpet.

Caitlin Burchett, of Mechanicsburg, has been selected for the Capital University Junior Winds as a clarinetist.

Joscelynn Garringer is inviting former band members to join in the Urbana University Alumni Band at Homecoming Weekend Oct. 11-12. Please call campus for information.

Urbana High School Band Alumni will participate in Urbana’s Homecoming.

Speaking of alumni – there are a few updates on alumni of local schools whose music participation has continued: Wasn’t it grand to see the Urbana Daily Citizen front page article about Lindsay Hostetler (West Liberty-Salem graduate) dotting the “i” in Script Ohio? Thanks Kathy Fox!

Wesley Clark (Urbana grad and Ohio State Marching Band alum) is the full-time announcer for the OSUMB.

In that capacity, he has traveled with the band to London, England, New York City and the Rose Bowl.

Urbana graduate flutist Mackenzie McGill is a junior at Capital University, working toward her degree in music industry, concentrating on marketing. She is a member of a flute choir and the Symphonic Winds at Cap.

I would be remiss if I failed to note the passing of two fine local pianists, who also taught music lessons, and were tremendous supporters of church and the arts. Dorothy Alexander and Joan Patzer each left us with wonderful memories of their performances.

And, finally, a shout-out to the Urbana High School Band members, and Mr. Sapp, who surprised me on my recent birthday – with great renditions of their musical repertoire – on my front lawn!