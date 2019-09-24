Scrap Tire Disposal Day is Oct. 12

Scrap Tire Disposal Day is Saturday, Oct. 12, a good day to rid properties of unwanted tires that can collect rainwater and become breeding grounds for unwanted mosquitoes.

The Champaign Health District is sponsoring this event for the 4th straight year – only for residents of Champaign County.

From 9 a.m. to noon, take rimless tires to the Champaign County Fairgrounds, using the main gate on Park Avenue. The cost of getting rid of unwanted, mosquito-luring tires is $1 per tire.

All kinds of tires will be accepted (no rims). Those needing to dispose of more than 10 tires per person are to call the Health District at 937-484-1606.

The Health District has kept stats on the weight of tires collected on Tire Disposal Day, and here are the figures: 2018 – 82.02 tons (all tires, no rims); 2017 – 43.51 tons (no large farm tires, no rims); 2016 – 84.58 tons (all tires, no rims).

Keep disease-carrying mosquitoes away by disposing of scrap tires on Oct. 12. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_mosquito.jpg Keep disease-carrying mosquitoes away by disposing of scrap tires on Oct. 12.