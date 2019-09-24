Graham mourns loss of student Evan Whitt

ST. PARIS – The car accident that claimed the life of Graham High School student Evan Whitt has left the Graham community in mourning. This is a terrible tragedy for the Whitt family members, our students, staff and the entire Graham Falcon family.

In a united community effort, local counselors and clergy have joined district personnel at Graham High School this week to provide support to students and staff during this difficult time. The district’s Crisis Response Team will continue to work with the students and families affected by the accident.

There is planned a prayer vigil to reflect and celebrate Evan’s life to be held at Graham High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. We will meet outside, in front of the high school’s main entrance, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, the vigil will be moved inside. All community members are invited to attend.

Evan, a sophomore at Graham High School, had a passion for aviation and computers. Through his coursework he was hoping to have a career in aviation.

Graham High School Aviation Program Teacher Mark Curtner says, “Life’s goal is not to live forever, but rather to help create, build and enjoy something that does. Evan’s passion for aviation lives on in us all. He has been called above and is now soaring the heavens. He has become an eternal copilot for his fellow aviators.”

Graham High School Social Studies Teacher John Tullis says, “Evan was a great kid. In my class, he was a good student who worked hard and demonstrated a natural curiosity about life. I was fortunate to coach Evan when he played middle school football. It was fun to coach Evan because he knew nothing about football. He just wanted to participate, learn something new, and have fun with his friends. This attitude allowed him to make good friends, to not be afraid to try new things, and to enjoy his life. It was obvious how much he loved and admired his Dad and looked forward to many adventures with his father, including a move to Alaska. Evan was a wonderful young man who lived a beautiful life. I will miss him.”

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham school district.

