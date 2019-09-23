West Liberty-Salem High School’s September Seniors of the Month are Grace Adams and Eli McGill. Here are their comments.

Grade Adams

Parents: Kim and Patrick Adams

School Activities and Awards:

Cross Country, Track and Field, NHS

If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school

Favorite school memory: Being part of a State Championship Track team

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My family

Because: They set an incredible example of hard work, and show constant love and generosity.

Lately, I have been reading: The first Harry Potter book, because everyone tells me it’s such a good series.

My advice to parents: make sure you’re preparing your children for the real world

My biggest regret: I wish I would have been even more involved throughout high school – it’s the best way to make life long friendships,

Next year I will be: attending college

Eli McGill

Parents: Dan and Maryann McGill

School Activities and Awards: Football, Basketball, Student Council, Key Club, NHS, Class President

If I were principal for a day: I would bus everyone to Cedar Point for a field trip, and take everyone out for burgers.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory is playing football with my brothers.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Grandparents

Because: They have always supported with everything I’m involved in, and they are an example of how to live for Christ.

Lately, I have been reading: Lord of the Flies, because it is required for school.

My advice to parents: Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures in life.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is that I didn’t realize how soon it would be over, and I didn’t take the time enjoy high school enough.

Next year I will be: I will be attending a nearby school, pursuing a degree in business.

Adams https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_Adams.jpeg Adams McGill https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_McGill.jpg McGill

Info submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Info submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.