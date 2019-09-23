West Liberty-Salem High School’s September Seniors of the Month are Grace Adams and Eli McGill. Here are their comments.
Grade Adams
Parents: Kim and Patrick Adams
School Activities and Awards:
Cross Country, Track and Field, NHS
If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school
Favorite school memory: Being part of a State Championship Track team
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My family
Because: They set an incredible example of hard work, and show constant love and generosity.
Lately, I have been reading: The first Harry Potter book, because everyone tells me it’s such a good series.
My advice to parents: make sure you’re preparing your children for the real world
My biggest regret: I wish I would have been even more involved throughout high school – it’s the best way to make life long friendships,
Next year I will be: attending college
Eli McGill
Parents: Dan and Maryann McGill
School Activities and Awards: Football, Basketball, Student Council, Key Club, NHS, Class President
If I were principal for a day: I would bus everyone to Cedar Point for a field trip, and take everyone out for burgers.
Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory is playing football with my brothers.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Grandparents
Because: They have always supported with everything I’m involved in, and they are an example of how to live for Christ.
Lately, I have been reading: Lord of the Flies, because it is required for school.
My advice to parents: Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures in life.
My biggest regret: My biggest regret is that I didn’t realize how soon it would be over, and I didn’t take the time enjoy high school enough.
Next year I will be: I will be attending a nearby school, pursuing a degree in business.
Info submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.