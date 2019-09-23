Masons help raise funds

To help kick off this year’s Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Sept. 28, the Urbana Freemasons are hosting the Champaign County Miracle Youth League’s free pancake and sausage breakfast in the basement of the Masonic Center at 222 N. Main St. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. and all are welcome.

Free-will donations will be accepted to raise funds for the Champaign County Miracle Youth League. The CCMYL is a non-profit softball league for children, ages 4-18, with any type of disability in Champaign and all surrounding counties.

Harmony Lodge No. 8 is one of the oldest institutions in Champaign County, having been organized 210 years ago in 1809. For two centuries the Masons have contributed to local schools, charities and groups like the CCMYL.

To raise more funds for charitable causes, during the Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off, Harmony Lodge will have a booth selling root beer floats in front of the Masonic Center from 10 a.m. until the end of the festivities. Root beer floats will be sold for $3 each and if you order “like a pirate” you’ll get an additional scoop of ice cream.

Story submitted by Rob Pollock.

