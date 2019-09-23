Mechanicsburg Homecoming Court

The Mechanicsburg High School Homecoming Court includes, front from left, Sarah Beattie, Jenna Tull, Chloe Jacobs, Kasey Schipfer, Jaycee Mulkey, Kerrigan Cushman, Emma Wilson, Francys King, back from left, Colby Baldwin, Charlie Bradford, Nik King, Ross McNary, Kyle Hunt, Colin Hartley, Bradley Butsch, Noah Wolf, Mack Delong and, not pictured, Bailie Turner. M’burg’s Homecoming game against Greenon is Sept. 27. The Homecoming Dance is Sept. 28.

