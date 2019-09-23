Take informative tour of Oak Dale Cemetery

Historian and former Urbana resident John Bry will lead free tours of the city of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery, located on Patrick Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the following times: 4-4:45 p.m.; 5:15-6 p.m.; 6:30-7:15 p.m.; and 7:45-8:30 p.m.

Presented by the Oak Dale Cemetery Board, “A Walking History of Oak Dale Cemetery” will guide visitors through the various areas of the cemetery established about 1855 and provide information about its historic burials, monuments and statues. Visitors will meet near the cemetery office.

A founder of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance and knowledgeable about historic cemeteries, Bry holds a bachelor of science degree in historic preservation from Southeast Missouri State University and a master’s of science degree in historic preservation from Ball State University.

While tours are free, contributions can be made payable to the city of Urbana, with “Cemetery Improvement Trust” written on the check Memo line.

Staff report

Info provided by the Oak Dale Cemetery Board.

Info provided by the Oak Dale Cemetery Board.