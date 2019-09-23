Triad earns Auditor of State Award

Triad Treasurer Connie Cohn accepts an Auditor of State Award from Joe Braden, Auditor of State West Regional Liaison, for the school district’s clean audit report. “Excellent financial reporting leads to savings for taxpayers,” Auditor Keith Faber has said “This award honors the local officials who worked hard to make the school district more efficient, effective and transparent.” The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of clean financial audits.

Submitted photo