COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: -2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Movie Night: 4:45-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks, drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Evaluation Committee: 10 a.m. at the library

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Records Commission: 9 a.m., upstairs training room of municipal building, to continue review of updated RC-2 Certificate of Retention departmental schedules and discuss any recent questions or concerns. Public welcome.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Autumn Mason Jar Decor: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Paint a pumpkin and leaf mason jar to add to your fall decor.

LEGO Club: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library

Read Between the Wines: 6 p.m., St. Ives Winery, 6932 Cable Road, Cable. All invited to discussion of the book “Before I Go to Sleep” by S.J. Watson. Copies will be available for checkout at the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Champaign Co. Ducks Unlimited’s Bruce Harmison Memorial/35th Annual Banquet: 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Fairgrounds. For more info, contact Bill Sapp, 937-307-0647.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

13th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Fest/Hoopla Parade: downtown Urbana. Sponsored by the Monument Square District.

47th Graham Band Festival: 7 p.m. at GHS’s Dallas Stadium

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

5th annual Remembrance Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Champaign Aviation Museum. There is no charge to attend or visit the museum.

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for teens and adults (younger attendees must be accompanied by an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Fall Market/Book Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library, 161 Winder St. Includes vendors, food, petting zoo, raffles, entertainment. Proceeds of this Friends book sale go toward branch library services, programs.

Springfield/Urbana Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Check-in/register 8:30 a.m.; opening ceremony 10 a.m., Wittenberg University’s Benham-Pence Student Center, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Register now at http://act.alz.org/dayton

Mechanicsburg Planning Commission: regular meeting moved to 8 a.m. Sept. 21 in municipal building

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Book Fair Donations Accepted: Books in good condition accepted for the Oct. 3-5 Champaign County Library book fair accepted starting today

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Urbana Civil Service Commission Meeting: 2 p.m. in the City of Urbana Municipal Building in the Police & Fire training room for the following items: Update and establish the Entry Level Firefighter Eligibility List and Certified Eligibility List.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Rush Twp. Zoning Commission: 6 p.m. hearing at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, to discuss possible rezoning of several parcels. No action to be taken at meeting.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Friends of the Library Book Fair: noon-8 p.m., Champaign County Library

Graham Meet the Candidates Night: 6:30 p.m. in the middle school auditorium, 9644 W. U.S. Route 36

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Balloon Fest: 4-9 p.m., Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana. Cost is $2 for teens and adults; $1 for ages 6-12; free for younger children.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

Friends of the Library Book Fair: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Champaign County Library

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.