Fire department receives vehicle extraction equipment

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department recently took delivery of rescue equipment that will greatly enhance their capability of vehicle extrication. The equipment, which consist of two heavy duty battery-powered windshield cutters will allow for easier and more timely access to entrapped victims of motor vehicle accidents. The new equipment was made possible by the kind generosity of the Goshen Eagles, who provided the necessary funding for the project. Pictured with the equipment is (left to right) Lieutenant Mike Wagner, Fire Chief Robert Keene, Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle, and EMT Kristin Koester.

