Graham Band Fest is Sept. 28

ST. PARIS – The 47th annual Graham Band Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Graham High School starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.

High school bands playing at the Graham Band Festival include:

-Bethel Tate

-Mt. Healthy

-Riverside

-Mechanicsburg

-Urbana

-West Liberty Salem

-Miami East

-Olentangy Berlin

-Springfield

-Graham

-Ohio University 110

Champaign County musicians are in the Ohio University Marching Band. Graham grads include Bailey Buell, freshman trumpet; Eli Couchman, sophomore trumpet; Dillon Fagan, freshman tuba; and Sarah Stagner, sophomore trumpet. WL-S grad Sophia Farquharson is a junior trumpet player; and Urbana’s Hudson Stouffer is a sophomore trumpet player.

Members of the Graham band are pictured at a recent band day at Ohio University in Athens.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_band-day.jpg Members of the Graham band are pictured at a recent band day at Ohio University in Athens. Photo courtesy of Kristi Fagan

WL-S Marching Tigers take the field at the Bellefontaine Band Spectacular earlier this month. WL-S will perform at the Graham Band Festival on Sept. 28.