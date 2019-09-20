Graham Band Fest is Sept. 28

ST. PARIS – The 47th annual Graham Band Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Graham High School starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.
High school bands playing at the Graham Band Festival include:
-Bethel Tate
-Mt. Healthy
-Riverside
-Mechanicsburg
-Urbana
-West Liberty Salem
-Miami East
-Olentangy Berlin
-Springfield
-Graham
-Ohio University 110
Champaign County musicians are in the Ohio University Marching Band. Graham grads include Bailey Buell, freshman trumpet; Eli Couchman, sophomore trumpet; Dillon Fagan, freshman tuba; and Sarah Stagner, sophomore trumpet. WL-S grad Sophia Farquharson is a junior trumpet player; and Urbana’s Hudson Stouffer is a sophomore trumpet player.