Public invited on STEM Tours at Graham Elementary

ST. PARIS – Graham Elementary invites the public to STEM Tours on Friday, Sept. 27, to see how students are being prepared for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and how they are being taught to think critically and creatively and to collaborate and communicate their ideas.

Guests may visit for a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon or an afternoon session from noon to 3 p.m. The STEM Tours will include classroom observation and meeting with administrators and staff to learn how they incorporate STEM activities into their daily instruction.

Graham Elementary received STEM designation in April, 2018. It is one of 27 elementary schools in Ohio that have earned this status.

To reserve a tour spot, contact Graham Elementary at 937-663-4123 or email Principal Lynette Roeth at roethl@grahamlocalschools.org

Additional STEM Tour dates are Jan. 31, March 20 and May 22 of 2020.

Second graders Caleb North and Coen Shelton build and program a WeDo robot. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_GES-Steam.jpg Second graders Caleb North and Coen Shelton build and program a WeDo robot. Submitted photo

