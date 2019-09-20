COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Music, food and more at Freshwater Farms on North U.S. Route 68, just north of Urbana. Admission is $5; $2 for ages 3-12; and free for 2 and under.

Legacy Strongheart Foundation 5K Run/Fun Run: CANCELLED

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Imagine Lab Demo-8mm Film Conversion: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library

Grimes Quarter Century Club: Aviation Museum, Grimes Field. For those with 25-plus years with Grimes/Honeywell. Doors open, 4:30 p.m; dinner, 6 p.m. Cost: $15 at door. Call Phyllis Kite, 937-653-3788,by Sept. 13 for reservations.

Mechanicsburg Planning Commission: 8 a.m., municipal building (moved from Sept. 28)

The Peanut Butter Falcon: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Music, food and more at Freshwater Farms on North U.S. Route 68, just north of Urbana. Admission is $5; $2 for ages 3-12; and free for 2 and under.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

The Peanut Butter Falcon: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Imagine Lab Demo-Maker Monday: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Cir-cut Design Space-Using a design from Etsy.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: -2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Movie Night: 4:45-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks, drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Evaluation Committee: 10 a.m. at the library

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Records Commission: 9 a.m., upstairs training room of municipal building, to continue review of updated RC-2 Certificate of Retention departmental schedules and discuss any recent questions or concerns. Public welcome.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Autumn Mason Jar Decor: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Paint a pumpkin and leaf mason jar to add to your fall decor.

LEGO Club: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library

Read Between the Wines: 6 p.m., St. Ives Winery, 6932 Cable Road, Cable. All invited to discussion of the book “Before I Go to Sleep” by S.J. Watson. Copies will be available for checkout at the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

13th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Fest/Hoopla Parade: downtown Urbana. Sponsored by the Monument Square District.

47th Graham Band Festival: 7 p.m. at GHS’s Dallas Stadium

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

5th annual Remembrance Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Champaign Aviation Museum. There is no charge to attend or visit the museum.

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for teens and adults (younger attendees must be accompanied by an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Fall Market/Book Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library, 161 Winder St. Includes vendors, food, petting zoo, raffles, entertainment. Proceeds of this Friends book sale go toward branch library services, programs.

Springfield/Urbana Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Check-in/register 8:30 a.m.; opening ceremony 10 a.m., Wittenberg University’s Benham-Pence Student Center, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Register now at http://act.alz.org/dayton

Mechanicsburg Planning Commission: regular meeting moved to 8 a.m. Sept. 21 in municipal building