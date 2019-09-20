Graham student injured in crash

ST. PARIS – A single-vehicle traffic crash on Friday at approximately 2:35 p.m. left a Graham High School student seriously injured.

The crash occurred on U.S. Route 36 west of Graham High School. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson-St. Paris EMS responded to the scene.

The driver, whose name has not been disclosed due to his status as a juvenile, was operating a 2006 Cadillac west-bound, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon approaching the 8400 block of U.S. Route 36, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees – causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver was transported by JSP Fire/EMS to their station where he was transferred to CareFlight and flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and his condition was unknown at press time.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The driver of this Cadillac was seriously injured when his car left the roadway and struck several trees on Friday afternoon. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_crash.jpg The driver of this Cadillac was seriously injured when his car left the roadway and struck several trees on Friday afternoon. Submitted photo