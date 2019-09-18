Celebrating the Constitution

Editor’s note: The Urbana DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23). Constitution Day was Tuesday, Sept. 17:

The U.S. Constitution is the oldest constitution still in active use in the world today and is the basic document of our republic, which protects the individual liberties of all citizens through written law. Did you know that you cannot be denied the right to vote because of race or gender? But remember, the Constitution never clearly ensures us the “right to vote.” The 26th Amendment requires that 18-year-olds must be able to vote; however, states can allow persons younger than 18 to vote if they choose. The qualifications for voters are left to the states, as long as they do not conflict with anything in the Constitution. In some states, felons who are in prison or on probation are denied the right to vote. Study the Amendments and the Constitution!

Members of the Urbana chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sing the national anthem at the start of a bell ringing ceremony at Freedom Grove in honor of Constitution Day on Tuesday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_Pledge.jpg Members of the Urbana chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sing the national anthem at the start of a bell ringing ceremony at Freedom Grove in honor of Constitution Day on Tuesday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen Judge Gil S. Weithman, Champaign County Municipal Court Judge, spoke to a group gathered at Freedom Grove for Constitution Day on Tuesday about the importance of the U.S. Constitution and the three branches of government it formed. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_Weithman.jpg Judge Gil S. Weithman, Champaign County Municipal Court Judge, spoke to a group gathered at Freedom Grove for Constitution Day on Tuesday about the importance of the U.S. Constitution and the three branches of government it formed. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Ceremony held at Freedom Grove

Submitted story

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

