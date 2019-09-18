Library event includes books, animals, magician …

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Friends of the North Lewisburg Library’s Fall Market and Book Sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Library North Lewisburg Branch, 161 Winder St. This year’s fundraiser will feature vendors, games and a petting zoo on the lawn.

There will be a book sale inside the library with most books under $1.

A pancake breakfast will include sausages donated by Perry Farms Meat, and lunch will be hot off the grill.

Magician Magic Nate will perform at 10:30 a.m., and youths are invited to decorate a free cupcake with Messi Jessi at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s raffles will include prizes from the Champaign County Library’s Imagine Lab, Cardinal’s Pizza, Uncle Beth’s BBQ, Spain’s Service Center, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Junior Library Guild, DoTerra and others.

Submitted story

Submitted by Friends of the North Lewisburg Library.

Submitted by Friends of the North Lewisburg Library.