ODOT reports local road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road closures in Champaign County:

– State Route 245 between Church Road and Wesley Chapel Road – road closure Sept. 16-20. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68 to state Route 245.

– U.S. Route 68 (South Main Street) between Monument Square and Market Street – road closure Aug. 16-Sept. 23. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36.

– U.S. Route 36 between Monument Square and Walnut Street – road closure Sept. 23-Oct. 28. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68.

– State Route 560 between U.S. Route 36 and Nettlecreek Road – road closure Sept. 23-27. The official detour is state Route 55 to U.S. Route 68 to U.S. Route 36.

Submitted story

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.