UU hosts homecoming celebration

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host its annual homecoming celebration Oct. 11-12, with activities for students, alumni, faculty and staff.

For attendees wishing to experience the complete “Return of the Knights” celebration, tent and camper registration is available at https://bit.ly/2ky44fp

Friday activities

– 4-6 p.m.: Tent and camper check-in

– 6 p.m.: Tailgating

– 7:30 p.m.: Stargazing

– 8:30 p.m.: Flag football

– 9 p.m.: Student led line dancing

– 10 p.m.: Bonfire and s’mores

Saturday activities

– 9 a.m.: Alumni Softball Game/Alumni Swim Meet

– 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Music by Casey Hennigan ‘98

– 10 a.m. – End of 1st Quarter: Silent Auction, hosted by the Class of ’69, opens (Spirit Tent). Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Angel Fund, a UU student scholarship program.

– 12:50 p.m.: National Anthem

– 1 p.m.: UU Blue Knights kickoff against Glenville State

– 6:30 p.m.: Men’s Soccer game against Elkins College

This year’s homecoming game will highlight returning Knights and halftime activities, including the crowning of this year’s king and queen, T-shirt contest winner and Hall of Fame inductee. Immediately following the game, the Blue Knights will host the 2019 Hall of Fame Reception, honoring this year’s inductee, Vince Scalmato ‘05.

Scalmato, a native of Broadview Heights, becomes the 41st member of the UU Athletic Hall of Fame. In addition to being enshrined in the UU Athletic Hall of Fame, Scalmato is listed on the All-Time Mid-States Football Association Team and UU All-Time Quarter Century Team. As a three-time all-conference player, both athletically and academically, Scalmato totaled 182 tackles and 23 sacks in three years after transferring from Youngstown State. His accomplishments rank him second in UU program history with 155 yards from sacks. In 2004, as a junior, Scalmato led the nation in forced fumbles (7 – UU record) and then led the defense the following year, which was ranked second in the nation against the run. Upon graduation, Scalmato became a law enforcement officer and has received several awards during his career, including Officer of the Year. Scalmato is employed with a private company that provides safety consulting services.

“Some of the greatest people I have met in life, I met at UU,” Scalmato said. “The relationships and bonds I formed on campus still hold true today.”

Dr. Christopher Washington, Chief Executive Officer, Urbana University, will welcome guests and help lead the Return of the Knights spirit.

“Homecoming is a time for the Urbana family to not only reminisce about our rich heritage, but also celebrate the many great things that are yet to come,” Washington said. “Urbana is a very warm, open and celebrative community. So it should come as no surprise that our current team is appreciative to welcome back and host alumni and former faculty and staff on our beautiful campus. I’m personally ecstatic about the opportunity to get to know more alums and their families and to showcase our many improvements over the past few years.”

Attendees are invited to check in at the UU Spirit Tent for tasty tailgate snacks, alumni gifts, a silent auction and activities.

For more information, contact 937-772-9292 or alumni@urbana.edu.

Submitted story

