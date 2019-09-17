Library ‘Friends’ seek help with book sale

It’s time for The Friends of the Champaign County Library’s annual fall book sale, and the Friends are asking for assistance.

Every spring and fall, the Friends of the Library holds a sale of discarded books from the library as well as books people have donated over the previous months and the week leading up to the book sale. Thousands of books will be available covering all interests, ranging from hardback nonfiction, fiction, paperbacks, cookbooks, music CDs, DVDs and much more.

Paperbacks will be available for 25 cents and hardbacks are 50 cents.

Because of the large volume of items to sell, the Friends need help moving and sorting materials as well as running the sale itself. Due to diminishing numbers of volunteers over the past few years, it has become difficult for the Friends group to continue this popular community event. If interested in helping, drop in or call the library at 937-663-3811.

Set-up begins on Monday, Sept. 30, and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 2, during regular library hours. Post-sale cleanup is on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m.

A volunteer pre-sale will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. for all who volunteer to help with the book sale.

The public book sale will begin Thursday, Oct. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. and continue on Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will help support programs at the Champaign County Library.

The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to assist the Champaign County Library in purchasing children’s books and supporting children’s programs such as the summer reading program and baby, toddler and preschool story times. The Friends also help support adult programs, including the Book Discussion group, adult summer reading program, and the purchase of books and materials.

The Friends are seeking new members. For more info regarding joining the Friends of the Champaign County Library or regarding the book sale, call 937-653-3811.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library.

