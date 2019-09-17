Land preservation group honors business

Ardell Price, president of Champaign Land Preservation, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Mark Runyan and Pam Bowshier of Hippie and the Farmer. For many years, they have contributed prizes of their produce to winners of drawings at the Champaign Land Preservation booth at the Champaign County Fair. Pictured from left to right are Mark Runyan, Pam Bowshier, Ardell Price at Hippie and the Farmer retail outlet on state Route 54.

