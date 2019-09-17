Castle to host WWII program

WEST LIBERTY – The sixth annual Heritage Day will be held free on the grounds of Mac-A-Cheek Castle on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the Greater Ohio Living History Association, World War II U.S. Mech Forces HQ return for a program called “GIs and Jerry, Life at the Front.” New demonstrations are added each year in this event, which focuses on how the troops lived on the front lines during the Moselle campaign in France in the fall of 1944. The outdoor event will be held rain or shine

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans of any war and members of peace-keeping services will be given free admissions to tour Mac-A-Cheek Castle. Regular admission fees apply to all others who wish to tour the historic house museum located at 10051 Township Road, West Liberty, and Mac-O-Chee Castle, located at the intersection of state Routes 245, 287 and Logan County Road 1.

Interpretive living history on display at Mac-A-Cheek

Information from Margaret Piatt.

