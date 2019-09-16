Teacher charged with violating OVI probation

Urbana 5th grade math teacher Tyler Gregory Wisse as of Monday remained in the Tri-County Regional Jail, held without bond since Sept. 5 when Madison County Municipal Court Judge Eric Schooley issued a probation violation bench warrant.

The probation department declined to detail how Wisse violated the probation issued June 3 for a Feb. 19 charge of driving under the influence. The court found him guilty, fined him $825 and ordered an “ignition interlock” on his vehicle.

The Madison municipal court has not set a court date concerning the violation, according to its website.

Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said the school district was notified of the probation violation charge and sent Wisse a letter stating that he is not to return to school property until the district conducts an investigation and holds a hearing. He said there is no time frame for the investigation and hearing and that they may occur before the court’s criminal process concludes.

“We would like to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” Thiel said.

He said that while a school hearing would not be open to the public, any action taken by the school board would occur in a public meeting.

