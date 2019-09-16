YMCA welcomes swimmers

The Champaign Family YMCA Winter Swim Team is entering its sixth season. The swim team is an opportunity for children to learn discipline, goal setting and self-confidence, while making friends and seeing themselves get faster and stronger. The Flying Fish Swim Team is open to anyone ages 5-18 able to swim the length of the pool unassisted. Swimmers are divided into groups based on age and skill level.

Aside from the traditional pre- and post-season options for Urbana High School swimmers, there are opportunities for swimmers from other schools during the regular high school season. The Y provides coaches, a meet schedule, and the swim team experience. The Y has swimmers representing Graham, Mechanicsburg and London and would like to include swimmers from West Liberty-Salem, Triad and beyond. They can compete for their high school, even if it doesn’t have a swim team, and potentially earn a varsity letter.

For more information on swim team, including pricing and schedules, contact Chelsea Richardson at ymcasports@ctcn.net or check out www.champaignfamilyymca.org

Pictured are Emma Moore, Mason Carroll, Mason Veskauf, Evan Quesenberry and Addison Brokamp. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_swim-team-kids.jpg Pictured are Emma Moore, Mason Carroll, Mason Veskauf, Evan Quesenberry and Addison Brokamp. Submitted photo

Returners and rookies invited to join

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

