Keep informed with sheriff’s office app

Champaign County Sheriff Matthew Melvin is launching an app to increase service to citizens regardless of their location. The app can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play for all iOS and Android users and has features such as push notifications, submit a tip, most wanted and a Sheriff’s Welcome. The app will provide the latest news and updates from the sheriff’s office, with a goal of a more informed, safer and prepared citizenry. To download the app, search “Champaign County Sheriff” in the App Store or Google Play. Also, the link for the app can be found on the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_sheriff.jpg Champaign County Sheriff Matthew Melvin is launching an app to increase service to citizens regardless of their location. The app can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play for all iOS and Android users and has features such as push notifications, submit a tip, most wanted and a Sheriff’s Welcome. The app will provide the latest news and updates from the sheriff’s office, with a goal of a more informed, safer and prepared citizenry. To download the app, search “Champaign County Sheriff” in the App Store or Google Play. Also, the link for the app can be found on the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Submitted photo