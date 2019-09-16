Communities schedule Beggars Night

Costumed children will be roaming streets, stopping at doorways and opening bags and such to eagerly accept candy and other goodies offered by kindly residents here and elsewhere come Beggars Night.

The village of St. Paris will hold the event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

West Liberty children will be knocking on doors 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Most local municipalities have scheduled Beggars Night for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. They include Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and Woodstock.