Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Meet Oliver, a 2-year-old old Dachshund/Chihuahua Mix. Oliver came to us from another shelter in Kentucky so that he can find his forever home. He is a very friendly little guy. He loves just about everyone he meets. He gets along with other dogs. Oliver has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Fifty Six is a 1- or 2-year-old Pitbull mix who came to us as an unclaimed stray. Fifty Six is a loving, outgoing and smart boy. He is good with other dogs and seems not to mind the kitties. Fifty Six is crate-trained and appears to be housebroken. He is neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, on heartworm and flea prevention and current on vaccinations. If you are looking for a wonderful, cuddly companion, look no further.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Upcoming event: Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a “PAWS – Paint & Sip” class at Mad River Farm Market, 7538 N. U.S. Route 68. This ticketed fundraiser will be a lot of fun. You’ll be painting a Halloween themed lighted wine bottle that you get to take home. Your $25 ticket will also get you a free raffle ticket and a glass of wine. Tickets will be available soon and seating will be limited, so watch for details.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Oliver is a friendly 2-year-old looking for a forever home. He currently resides at Barely Used Pets. Fifty Six, who is only 1 or 2 years old, is a friendly guy waiting to be adopted at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

