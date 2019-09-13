COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

“There’s a Bug in the Bog”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, free for members. Jim Lemon will present the program.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

LEGO Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Library Branch

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Mellow Yellow Walk: 2 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $5 per person, free to members. Naturalist-led walk.

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of all experience levels. Call or drop by to secure a spot.

Imagine Lab Creates-Crafts for Book Lovers: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Sign up for free make-it, take-it class. Make a decorative book bag and bookmarks.

Find the Pirates!: today thru Sept. 21, children in grades K-5 can search for pirates hiding in the Champaign County Library’s Children’s Area and turn in answers for a prize. In honor of National Talk Like a Pirate Day-Sept. 19.

Banned Books Crafts: 6-7 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Constitution Week Program/Bell-Ringing Ceremony: 4 p.m., Freedom Grove (near southwest intersection of South U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55). All invited to attend, with or without bells. Sponsored by Urbana DAR.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Urbana Business Office Open House: 5-5:45 p.m., 225 S. Main St. (former Fifth Third Bank). Event includes ribbon-cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m., county Community Center

Book Talk: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting moved from Sept. 11 to 5 p.m. today in high school media center

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 1-4:30 p.m., CRSI Health Fair, 1150 Scioto St. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but not guaranteed. Be sure to have a photo ID and insurance card.

CRSI Health Fair: 1-4:30 p.m., 1150 Scioto St. All invited to free event inside CRSI annex on E. Rt. 36, behind main complex. More free parking next door behind SVG Motors in designated grass area. Access Health Fair thru Rt. 29 entrance.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Library Art: 5 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, Yarn Apples. All ages welcome.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Banned Books Crafts: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 4-10 p.m. Music, food and more at Freshwater Farms on North U.S. Route 68, just north of Urbana. Admission is $5; $2 for ages 3-12; and free for 2 and under.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

Family Movie Night: 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), Champaign County Library. Movie rated PG.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Music, food and more at Freshwater Farms on North U.S. Route 68, just north of Urbana. Admission is $5; $2 for ages 3-12; and free for 2 and under.

Legacy Strongheart Foundation 5K Run/Fun Run: CANCELLED

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Imagine Lab Demo-8mm Film Conversion: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library

Grimes Quarter Century Club: Aviation Museum, Grimes Field. For those with 25-plus years with Grimes/Honeywell. Doors open, 4:30 p.m; dinner, 6 p.m. Cost: $15 at door. Call Phyllis Kite, 937-653-3788,by Sept. 13 for reservations.

Mechanicsburg Planning Commission: 8 a.m., municipal building (moved from Sept. 21)