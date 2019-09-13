2 downtown Urbana fires investigated

The Urbana Fire Division with the assistance of the Urbana Police Division is seeking information regarding two suspicious fires in the downtown area last week.

The Fire Division responded to two reported fires behind the Douglas Hotel. The first was at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 6. Firefighters extinguished a small fire. The second was at 10:43 a.m. Sept. 7. Firefighters found signs that there had been a fire in a different area behind the Douglas. The fires caused minor property damage.

The Police and Fire divisions are investigating these fires.

“As always, the Urbana Fire Division is dedicated to protecting the life and property of the citizens we serve, and as such we take any incident that could cause harm to those lives or property seriously,” said UFD Capt. Jason Croker. “We recognize that future similar incidents could have the potential to put lives at risk and damage our downtown businesses, and therefore, we welcome any assistance in preventing additional malicious fires.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Croker at the Urbana Fire Division, 937-652-4371, or the Urbana Police Division at 937-652-4350.