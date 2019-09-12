Posted on by

Erin Patton State Farm donates funds to Box 13


In honor of 9/11, Erin Patton State Farm donated $500 to Box 13, which has assisted the Urbana Fire Division more than 50 years. Box 13 is funded only with donations. Pictured are, from left, Holly Curnutte, Cheryl Wears, Erin Patton and Lori Troyer.

In honor of 9/11, Erin Patton State Farm donated $500 to Box 13, which has assisted the Urbana Fire Division more than 50 years. Box 13 is funded only with donations. Pictured are, from left, Holly Curnutte, Cheryl Wears, Erin Patton and Lori Troyer.


Submitted photo

In honor of 9/11, Erin Patton State Farm donated $500 to Box 13, which has assisted the Urbana Fire Division more than 50 years. Box 13 is funded only with donations. Pictured are, from left, Holly Curnutte, Cheryl Wears, Erin Patton and Lori Troyer.

In honor of 9/11, Erin Patton State Farm donated $500 to Box 13, which has assisted the Urbana Fire Division more than 50 years. Box 13 is funded only with donations. Pictured are, from left, Holly Curnutte, Cheryl Wears, Erin Patton and Lori Troyer.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_Box-13.jpgIn honor of 9/11, Erin Patton State Farm donated $500 to Box 13, which has assisted the Urbana Fire Division more than 50 years. Box 13 is funded only with donations. Pictured are, from left, Holly Curnutte, Cheryl Wears, Erin Patton and Lori Troyer. Submitted photo