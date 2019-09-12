World House Choir presents ’Our Planet – Our Lives’

The World House Choir will present “Our Planet – Our Lives” in Yellow Springs, Dayton and Springfield venues Sept. 18-22. The 100-voice choir will be joined by the internationally renowned Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. The concert will coincide with the UN Climate Action Day of Peace.

The concert features the 40-minute Missa Gaia (Earth Mass). This ecumenical and ecological Mass celebrates the beauty of the earth; choral singers are accompanied by a band of nine instrumentalists and vocal soloists. African, Brazilian and gospel rhythms are interwoven with voices of wolf, whale and harp seals.

Two new works by African American composers were written expressly for this concert and will open the program. Columbus-based musician and composer Norman Whiteside, who spent 31 years in prison, wrote the opening work Just Imagine If.

To Propagate a Home, by Ayanna Woods, is dedicated to Dayton Strong.

A news release states: “It is through the arts that we can awaken to stories that diverge from our own, leading us to understand that we share much, and even as we are different, we are dependent on one another. As Winona LaDuke has stated, ‘whether you have feet, wings, fins or roots, we are all in it together.’”

Concert times and locations

• Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., Foundry Theatre, Antioch College, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

• Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 .pm., Levitt Pavilion, 33 S. Main St., Dayton

• Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., Foundry Theatre, Antioch College, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

• Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m., High Street Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Springfield,

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of World House Choir.

