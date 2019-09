A Grimes Retirees Gathering for retirees of Grimes/Honeywell will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Flying Lab Museum at Urbana Grimes Airport. Attendees are asked to take their favorite dishes to this potluck event at which retirees can share memories and browse through old issues of Grimes Times.

Submitted story

Submitted by event planners.

Submitted by event planners.