CRSI invites all to annual Health Fair

It’s time for CRSI’s 12th annual Health Fair, coming Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The CRSI event is a free community service and is open to the public.

Free information will be abundant on topics benefiting the entire family. There will be free chair massages along with Paraffin Dip for hand and arms. There will be free screenings and evaluations such as blood pressure, glucose, grip assessment, bone density, dermascan, spinal evaluation, hearing test, balance screening, rhythm screening, and many more. Dr. Crankshaw from Memorial Hospital will be here to “Ask a Doc.” Champaign County Safety Council will be sponsoring three different evaluations, saving fairgoers a fee for these services. There will be an ABI (Ankle Brachial Index) screening by Springfield Heart Surgeons along with a cholesterol screening from Vancrest of Urbana and also a Glaucoma evaluation offered by Associates in Optometry.

Admission and information, screenings and evaluations are free. However, the seasonal flu Vaccine offered by the Medicine Shoppe has a fee – most insurance plans are accepted. The Kroger Pharmacy will also be offering the Hepatitis Vaccine, Tetanus Vaccine and Pneumonia Vaccine for a fee. Most insurance plans are accepted.

The Mercy Health mobile mammography unit will be located outside of the Health Fair building. To schedule your 3D or 2D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. No doctor orders needed for the screening. Most mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. Check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No-cost screening available for those who qualify. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. Walk-ins welcome.

In addition to vendor door prizes at each vendor table, CRSI is offering a grand prize drawing for a $500 Visa gift card, so be sure to register!

The Health Fair is located inside the CRSI annex building on East U.S. Route 36, directly behind the main office complex that faces Scioto Street.

Additional free parking for the Health Fair is next door at SVG Motors. Parking will be behind SVG Motors in the designated grass area. Please access the Health Fair through the state Route 29 entrance.

By Sandy Loffing

Sandy Loffing chairs CRSI’s Health Fair.

