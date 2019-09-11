Goal of ‘houses’ is to promote community, empathy

This year’s students at Urbana Junior High have been sorted into “Houses.” The houses are 5 Points, Gutridge, Mohawk and Toll Run, named after one-room schools that were located in Champaign County. Each house chose a house color and mascot.

The “House” system is being used to promote unity, community and empathy in the middle school. Students were placed into houses in a way so that all students are represented. Once placed in a House Family students remain in that group until they go to high school. Older students mentor the younger ones and teachers are able to develop closer relationships with their students. These closer relationships will lead to more academic success and a real feeling of belonging. It also offers all students the ability to take on leadership roles. Student performance and service results in points for their house. The house with the most points at the end of the year wins the “House Cup”.

Cayden Prosser, Brody Donahoe and Brenna Fife (shown left to right) write notes of encouragement for the new kindergarteners for National Encouragement Day. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_JrHi.jpg Cayden Prosser, Brody Donahoe and Brenna Fife (shown left to right) write notes of encouragement for the new kindergarteners for National Encouragement Day. Submitted photo

By Amanda Goodwin

Amanda Goodwin is a teacher at Urbana Junior High School.

