Folck Winery cuts ribbon

Cindy and Bob Folck, owners of Folck Winery cut the ribbon on their new patio. The winery opened in September 2018 and features fruit wines made from berries grown on their Mechanicsburg farm. The winery is located at 6843 State Route 54, Mechanicsburg.

Cindy and Bob Folck, owners of Folck Winery cut the ribbon on their new patio. The winery opened in September 2018 and features fruit wines made from berries grown on their Mechanicsburg farm. The winery is located at 6843 State Route 54, Mechanicsburg.