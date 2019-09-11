COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board of elections office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Library Art: 4:30 .pm., St. Paris Public Library. All ages can try their hand at Leaf Chalk Art.

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new Legos or funds to purchase them welcome. Also welcome Legos in good condition.

Free Senior Movie: “Overcomer” at The Gloria Theatre. Doors open 9:30 a.m., film at 10 a.m. Reserve ticket at 937-653-4227. Sponsored by Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, Heartland Hospice Care, Vancrest of Urbana.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 7 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building

Overcomer: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

District 127: 6 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5-12

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11. Currently have fresh produce, local honey, mums, baked goods, crocheted items, more.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

“There’s a Bug in the Bog”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, free for members. Jim Lemon will present the program.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

LEGO Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Library Branch

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Mellow Yellow Walk: 2 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $5 per person, free to members. Naturalist-led walk.

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of all experience levels. Call or drop by to secure a spot.

Imagine Lab Creates-Crafts for Book Lovers: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Sign up for free make-it, take-it class. Make a decorative book bag and bookmarks.

Find the Pirates!: today thru Sept. 21, children in grades K-5 can search for pirates hiding in the Champaign County Library’s Children’s Area and turn in answers for a prize. In honor of National Talk Like a Pirate Day-Sept. 19.

Banned Books Crafts: 6-7 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Constitution Week Program/Bell-Ringing Ceremony: 4 p.m., Freedom Grove (near southwest intersection of South U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55). All invited to attend, with or without bells. Sponsored by Urbana DAR.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Urbana Business Office Open House: 5-5:45 p.m., 225 S. Main St. (former Fifth Third Bank). Event includes ribbon-cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m., county Community Center

Book Talk: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting moved from Sept. 11 to 5 p.m. today in high school media center

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 1-4:30 p.m., CRSI Health Fair, 1150 Scioto St. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but not guaranteed. Be sure to have a photo ID and insurance card.

CRSI Health Fair: 1-4:30 p.m., 1150 Scioto St.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Library Art: 5 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, Yarn Apples. All ages welcome.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Banned Books Crafts: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library