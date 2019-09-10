A treefrog of a different color

This Gray Treefrog (Hyla versicolor) was spotted at a residence just west of Urbana a few days ago. The photo was emailed to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve where Site Manager Mike Crackel identified the treefrog. He said these treefrogs change their color to adapt to their environment so they can blend in. He also says this one seems a bit confused, that he’s seen them from bright green to gray to almost white like this one. Crackel says there are many such treefrogs at the Bog and that their call often sounds more like a bird.

This Gray Treefrog (Hyla versicolor) was spotted at a residence just west of Urbana a few days ago. The photo was emailed to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve where Site Manager Mike Crackel identified the treefrog. He said these treefrogs change their color to adapt to their environment so they can blend in. He also says this one seems a bit confused, that he’s seen them from bright green to gray to almost white like this one. Crackel says there are many such treefrogs at the Bog and that their call often sounds more like a bird. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_toad.jpg This Gray Treefrog (Hyla versicolor) was spotted at a residence just west of Urbana a few days ago. The photo was emailed to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve where Site Manager Mike Crackel identified the treefrog. He said these treefrogs change their color to adapt to their environment so they can blend in. He also says this one seems a bit confused, that he’s seen them from bright green to gray to almost white like this one. Crackel says there are many such treefrogs at the Bog and that their call often sounds more like a bird.