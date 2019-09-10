Create a scarecrow wreath

Mechanicsburg’s Friends of the Library is sponsoring a Make-It, Take-It Scarecrow Wreath Workshop 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in the library meeting room. Participants will select from provided materials and use a hot glue gun to create their decoration. Phyllis Powers is the instructor. The cost is $10 for Friends of the Library members and $15 for non-members. This includes all necessary materials. Register at the library or by calling 937-834-2004. Space is limited to 15 participants.

